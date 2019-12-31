London icon Richard Ivey dies at 94

Send this page to someone via email

London businessman, lawyer and philanthropist Richard Ivey has died at age 94.

His family made the announcement in a death notice on Monday, saying Ivey passed away in his sleep in Toronto on Saturday.

Born in London, Ivey earned his HBA at Western University’s Business School, which now bears his name, before getting his law degree at Osgoode Hall in Toronto.

Ivey spent 20 years as a partner at his father’s firm, Ivey and Dowler. He also served on many company boards, including at Bank of Montreal, EllisDon and Union Gas.

He and his late wife Beryl were involved in a number of philanthropic efforts, with Ivey becoming a Companion of the Order of Canada in 2000.

Most notably, Ivey and his father incorporated the Ivey Foundation, where Ivey served as director and president for 50 and 30 years, respectively.

His obituary says the private foundation has been making charitable grants of $100 million since it began in 1947.

Ivey is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The family is holding a private funeral this week and says memorial donations in Ivey’s honour to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences can also be sent directly to the family at rivey@livgroup.com.

For those looking to pay their respects, a celebration of Ivey’s life will be taking place at a later date in Toronto and London.