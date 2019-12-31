London to host New Year’s Eve 2019 celebration in Victoria Park

Send this page to someone via email

As 2019 draws to a close, the City of London will be marking the turn of the decade with a rocking New Year’s Eve celebration in Victoria Park.

The park will be hosting live entertainment, outdoor skating and free hot chocolate.

The night kicks off at 7 p.m., but organizer Marcus Plowright suggests Londoners get there early if they’re itching for a good spot.

“We have as many as 15,000 Londoners arrive at the park for the fireworks celebrations at midnight,” Plowright said.

Entertainment at the park is slated to begin at 9 p.m.

Victoria Park’s bandshell will see performances from Tell It To Sweeney, the Thinking Caps and the Sweet Adelines, followed by a set from the Forest City London Music Awards All-Stars.

Story continues below advertisement

Local street dance crew Ill At Will will also be on hand to tear up the stage.

6:33 New Year’s Eve Party Ideas New Year’s Eve Party Ideas

The city will hold two firework displays to light up downtown London at the dawn of the decade.

The first will take place at 9 p.m. to accommodate those with small children, followed by a second display at the stroke of midnight.

As the clock approaches midnight, Londoners will be happy to feel a forecast that’s much more pleasant than Tuesday morning’s snow squalls.

Forecasters are calling for a mainly cloudy evening with a low of -3 C and a wind chill of -10. A 30 per cent chance of flurries has been projected for the night.

Travelling to and fro in London will also be easier on New Year’s Eve as Global News Radio 980 CFPL and all of Corus Radio London have once again partnered with London Transit to provide free bus transportation starting at 8 p.m.

All buses will operate on a weekday schedule. Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 20, 34 and 93 will operate until 1 a.m.