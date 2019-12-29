Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed in London, Ont. on New Year’s Day

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted December 29, 2019 11:25 am
.
. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

The first day of 2020 will likely be a quiet one in London, as most of the Ontario city takes a break on New Year’s Day.

What’s open:

Select convenience stores, restaurants and bars are set to open on New Year’s Day. It’s recommended to call ahead to double check first.

Movie theatres are open year-round.

All LTC routes will operate on a regular Sunday/Holiday schedule.

What’s closed:

All malls are shutting down on Jan. 1. This includes Masonville, White Oaks, Westmount, and Cherryhill.

Canada Post will not deliver mail.

All London Public Library will be closed. However, most locations are open the night before on New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lambeth, Carson and Glanworth will not open.

Beer Stores and LCBO locations are also closing for the day. LBCO stores will open until 6 or 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve though, depending on the location.

The doors will be shut at banks and government offices, including City Hall. They will reopen the following day on Jan. 2.

Most restaurants and stores are also taking the day off.

What to do:

Free skating takes place daily at Victoria Park’s from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Ice resurfacing is scheduled between 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Weather permitting.)

There will be free skating at Storybook Gardens between 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

Eldon House is hosting a ‘New Year’s Levee’ between 1-4 p.m. Attendees can expect musical entertainment as well as hot cider and treats. Admission is by donation.

