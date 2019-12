Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle collision has closed the highway between Peachland and Summerland, according to Aim Roads, a highway maintenance contractor for the Okanagan.

Emergency crews rushed to the crash near Antler Beach at around 9 p.m. on Monday.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

CLOSED – #BCHwy97 is closed in both directions between Park Ave and Renfrew Rd in #PeachlandBC. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Next update 10:30 PM. More info here: https://t.co/jiHgoG0CiX#Kelowna #WestKelowna #SummerlandBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 31, 2019

Story continues below advertisement