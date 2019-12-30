Shots fired in Abbotsford, police appeal for witnesses, video footage

Send this page to someone via email

There was more gunfire in the Lower Mainland on Monday, this time in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford police say they were called to a home in the 3600-block of Heritage Drive to reports of shots fired just after 1:20 p.m.

Investigators said they spoke with a 19-year-old man at the scene who told them he was walking up to a home when someone in a white SUV fired at him, striking a vehicle parked in the driveway.

The man told police the suspects then fled in the SUV.

Police said there were no injuries in the attack.

Investigators said they were still working to determine a motive, but that the shooting is not believed to be random.

Anyone with information about or CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact Abbotsford police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

