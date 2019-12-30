More than 15,000 snow throwers recalled over risk of lacerations, fractures

Send this page to someone via email

More than 15,000 snow throwers have been recalled by Health Canada due to bursting plastic wheel rims.

The affected products, which have been sold at retailers such as The Home Depot, Rona Home Hardware, Canadian Tire and others, have yielded 36 reports of injuries as of Dec. 17, the agency says.

According to the Dec. 30 recall alert, the snow thrower’s plastic wheel rims may burst if the tires are over-inflated, which then poses a risk of laceration or fractures.

The products that have been recalled are Yardworks, Yard Machines, MTD Yard Machines and Troy-Bilt Series 2 Stage Snow Throwers that were sold during or around 2004 to 2006 and were manufactured by MTD Products Ltd.

“The affected snow throwers have two wheels with plastic tire rims and come in red, green, gray or black,” reads the product description on the Health Canada website.

“The brand name is printed on the snow thrower’s housing. The model number is located on the snow thrower’s rear frame.”

The recall alert warns consumers to stop using the product immediately and to contact MTD for a free set of replacement wheel rims.

