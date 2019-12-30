Menu

Health

Air quality advisory lifted for Minto-Chipman area in New Brunswick

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 5:16 pm
Updated December 30, 2019 5:34 pm
Clean-up begins after Minto tire fire dies down
WATCH: A tire fire at a recycling plant that’s been raging in the village of Minto, N.B. for over a week is finally under control, but as Megan Yamoah reports, the clean-up has just begun.

New Brunswick’s Department of Health announced Monday that the air quality advisory issued earlier this month for the Minto-Chipman area has been lifted.

“Due to the fact the fire has been covered with sand and there are no signs of smoke, the air quality advisory has been lifted,” Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health, said in a press release.

READ MORE: Minto tire fire covered with sand as air quality and water advisories remain in effect

An air quality advisory had been issued Dec. 21 due to smoke from an industrial fire in the Minto industrial park. Subsequent air quality sampling while the fire was still burning did not show concerning results.

However, according to the province, air quality sampling is ongoing in the short term and will continue as needed.

N.B. health official warning some residents not to consume water until it’s safe
N.B. health official warning some residents not to consume water until it’s safe

A water advisory, warning users and residents on the industrial park water system not to consume water from the system, remains in place. The advisory includes residents of the W.G. Bishop Nursing Home and staff and users of the Queens North Community Health Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

“This particular advisory will remain in place until further assessments and testing of the industrial park water system show that the water is safe to drink,” said Muecke.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
