Greater Vancouver Zoo is failing its animals, humane society report says

A new report commissioned by the Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) is calling for change at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

The report by Canadian wildlife protection charity Zoocheck found that many animals at the zoo, located in Aldergrove, are “living in barren, undersized cages and enclosures that restrict them from engaging in natural behaviours,” according to a VHS release.

For example, the report notes the zoo’s raptor exhibit, which includes kestrels, owls, hawks, provides “little or no ability for the birds to engage in flight beyond a few wing flaps.”

“It seems bizarre to have to tell the zoo that birds need to fly, but sadly that’s what they need to hear,” Vancouver Humane Society spokesperson Peter Fricker said.

The society says these issues have been highlighted in past reports, but there has been little in the way of change.

The report recommends the zoo provide larger cages and enclosures and implement a behavioural enrichment program that will give animals a stimulating environment.

The report also calls on zoo officials to move away from keeping animals that are not suited to B.C.’s climate.

“These problems need to be addressed urgently,” Fricker said. “In the longer term, the zoo needs to stop keeping captive animals for entertainment and move toward being a sanctuary for native wildlife.”

Global News has reached out to the Greater Vancouver Zoo for comment.