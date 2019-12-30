Pair faces lengthy list of charges after shots fired northwest of Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

Two people remain in custody in connection with an incident that allegedly involved shots being fired at police.

Police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the Falkland area, northwest of Vernon, on December 3.

According to police, the suspect vehicle refused to stop for authorities.

Police alleged that shots were fired from inside the vehicle as it fled from authorities.

Police used a spike belt to stop the car just east of Westwold.

Two people were arrested, Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars, 31, and Jennifer Patricia Singleton, 38.

The pair faces a long list of charges, including attempted murder, possession of a firearm without a licence or registration, and flight from police.

Singleton appeared in Vernon Court via video on Monday. Her case was adjourned to January 13.

According to court records, Singleton has no prior convictions but the same can’t be said for her co-accused, who has a lengthy list of previous criminal charges.

According to court records, Sellars was on probation at the time of the Westwold incident.

His previous criminal charges stem from incidents in Williams Lake, Terrace, and Abbotsford and include weapons and assault offences, driving while prohibited, resisting arrests and failing to live up to probation conditions.

Sellars is scheduled to be back in court on January 6.