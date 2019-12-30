Menu

Crime

Pair faces lengthy list of charges after shots fired northwest of Vernon

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 6:49 pm
The police incident between Westwold and Falkland on December 3 shut down Highway 97 for several hours and put a local elementary school on lockdown. .
Two people remain in custody in connection with an incident that allegedly involved shots being fired at police.

Police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the Falkland area, northwest of Vernon, on December 3.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Police say shots allegedly fired in Highway 97 closure

According to police, the suspect vehicle refused to stop for authorities.

Police alleged that shots were fired from inside the vehicle as it fled from authorities.

Police used a spike belt to stop the car just east of Westwold.

Two people were arrested, Darwyn Allen Curtis Sellars, 31, and Jennifer Patricia Singleton, 38.

The pair faces a long list of charges, including attempted murder, possession of a firearm without a licence or registration, and flight from police.

Story continues below advertisement

Singleton appeared in Vernon Court via video on Monday. Her case was adjourned to January 13.

According to court records, Singleton has no prior convictions but the same can’t be said for her co-accused, who has a lengthy list of previous criminal charges.

According to court records, Sellars was on probation at the time of the Westwold incident.

His previous criminal charges stem from incidents in Williams Lake, Terrace, and Abbotsford and include weapons and assault offences, driving while prohibited, resisting arrests and failing to live up to probation conditions.

Sellars is scheduled to be back in court on January 6.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shots firedattempted murder chargeshighway 97 closedDarwyn SellarsFalkland Police IncidentJennifer SingletonPolice Use Spikebelt to Stop CarWestwold Police Incident
