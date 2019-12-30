New York Hanukkah attack: Grafton Thomas facing hate crime, attempted murder charges

Send this page to someone via email

The suspected assailant accused of stabbing five people attending a party at a Hasidic rabbi’s home is now facing federal charges related to hate crimes.

Grafton Thomas, 37, is accused of attempted murder after allegedly bursting in to the Hanukkah celebration on Saturday night in Rockland County, about 48 kilometres north of New York City.

Thomas is expected to appear in federal court to face five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon and causing injuries.

The hate crime-related charges came Monday, a day after Thomas pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

Police said Sunday that Thomas likely acted alone.

“We have nothing to indicate at this time that there were other people (involved), but that will be part of a very lengthy, very methodical and thorough investigation,” New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters.

Meanwhile, police in New York have upped their presence in Jewish communities.

A statement on behalf of Thomas’ family was released by attorney Michael Sussman on Sunday, and alleged he had a “long history of mental illness and hospitalizations.”

“He has no known history of anti-Semitism and was raised in a home which embraced and respected all religions and races. He is not a member of any hate groups,” the statement said.

Thomas’ criminal history includes an arrest for assaulting a police horse, according to an official briefed on the investigation who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. A lawyer representing Thomas at the arraignment said he had no convictions.

— With files from Reuters, Associated Press

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.