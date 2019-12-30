Menu

Lifestyle

Bumble restores Sharon Stone’s dating profile after she was blocked

By Olivia Bowden Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 10:11 am
Updated December 30, 2019 11:22 am
Bumble blocks Sharon Stone after users report her account as ‘fake’
Sharon Stone is back to swiping for a match on the dating app Bumble after she initially had her account shut down, as users complained her account was fake.

Sharon Stone is back to swiping for a match on the dating app Bumble after she initially had her account shut down due to users complaining her account was “fake.”

The 61-year-old, who rose to fame after starring in films like Basic Instinct and Casino, first took to Twitter to complain about being kicked off the dating platform on Monday. She said some users believed her profile “couldn’t possibly be” the real her.

“Don’t shut me out of the hive,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Sharon Stone sues rapper Chanel West Coast over ‘Sharon Stoned’ song

She also shared a screenshot of her account after it was shut down, with a statement that read: “Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”

READ MORE: ‘Micro-cheating’ and declining monogamy: Dating trends for 2020

Her viral tweet caught the attention of Clare O’Connor, Bumble’s editorial director, who responded within a few hours of Stone’s message, promising that she was “on the case.”

O’Connor then tweeted at Stone that her account had been restored, that this “won’t happen again” and that she hopes the celebrity and ’90s sex symbol finds her “honey.”

The official Bumble Twitter account also replied to Stone after the issue was fixed, writing: “Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true.”

Bumble also reminded other account holders to verify their profiles, which shows others on the platform that they’re real people.

Bumble is a dating app on which users create a profile and can filter who they want to meet based on age, gender and distance. If two users like each other, they are matched and given an opportunity to talk to each other. On Bumble, women have to send the first message.

Stone revealing her presence on the dating platform, which reported more than 22 million users in 2017 (most of whom are not wildly famous), had some expressing their excitement and also concern about their own romantic prospects.

READ MORE: Are dating apps doing damage to our mental health?

Magazine editor Elizabeth Thorp tweeted: “My God, if Sharon can’t get on a dating site what hope do the rest of us have???”

Stone is twice divorced and called off her engagement in 2018 to ex-boyfriend Angelo Boffa, an Italian real estate mogul. She currently lives in West Hollywood, Calif., with her three sons.

“Give Sharon the honey for Gods sakes!” one user wrote. Many others tweeted at Stone, offering to pick her up for a date.

“Sharon, DM me,” read one of multiple propositions towards Stone.

“If you’re ever in Buffalo and kinda dig fat guys with mustaches my DMs are open. Also own a car so willing to drive (up to 25 miles) even if ya just close by,” wrote one user.

 

Olivia.Bowden@globalnews.ca

