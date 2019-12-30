Bumble restores Sharon Stone’s dating profile after she was blocked

Sharon Stone is back to swiping for a match on the dating app Bumble after she initially had her account shut down due to users complaining her account was “fake.”

The 61-year-old, who rose to fame after starring in films like Basic Instinct and Casino, first took to Twitter to complain about being kicked off the dating platform on Monday. She said some users believed her profile “couldn’t possibly be” the real her.

“Don’t shut me out of the hive,” she wrote.

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

She also shared a screenshot of her account after it was shut down, with a statement that read: “Your account has been blocked because we’ve received several reports about your profile being fake.”

Her viral tweet caught the attention of Clare O’Connor, Bumble’s editorial director, who responded within a few hours of Stone’s message, promising that she was “on the case.”

O’Connor then tweeted at Stone that her account had been restored, that this “won’t happen again” and that she hopes the celebrity and ’90s sex symbol finds her “honey.”

AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.🐝 — Clare O'Connor (@Clare_OC) December 30, 2019

The official Bumble Twitter account also replied to Stone after the issue was fixed, writing: “Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true.”

Bumble also reminded other account holders to verify their profiles, which shows others on the platform that they’re real people.

There can only be one 👑 Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!) — Bumble (@bumble) December 30, 2019

Bumble is a dating app on which users create a profile and can filter who they want to meet based on age, gender and distance. If two users like each other, they are matched and given an opportunity to talk to each other. On Bumble, women have to send the first message.

Stone revealing her presence on the dating platform, which reported more than 22 million users in 2017 (most of whom are not wildly famous), had some expressing their excitement and also concern about their own romantic prospects.

Magazine editor Elizabeth Thorp tweeted: “My God, if Sharon can’t get on a dating site what hope do the rest of us have???”

Stone is twice divorced and called off her engagement in 2018 to ex-boyfriend Angelo Boffa, an Italian real estate mogul. She currently lives in West Hollywood, Calif., with her three sons.

“Give Sharon the honey for Gods sakes!” one user wrote. Many others tweeted at Stone, offering to pick her up for a date.

“Sharon, DM me,” read one of multiple propositions towards Stone.

“If you’re ever in Buffalo and kinda dig fat guys with mustaches my DMs are open. Also own a car so willing to drive (up to 25 miles) even if ya just close by,” wrote one user.

