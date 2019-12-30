Menu

Pedestrian killed after being struck by transport truck on Hwy. 401 in North York

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 6:32 am
Updated December 30, 2019 6:33 am
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a pedestrian is dead after being struck while walking in a live lane of traffic on Highway 401 in North York.

Police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck on the eastbound express lanes at Allen Road.

Emergency services arrived on scene and located a victim laying on the ground with a tractor trailer stopped just ahead of it.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Guelph

Police said before they responded to the incident they also received calls about a disabled vehicle in the collector lanes near Allen Road. However, police could not confirm whether the pedestrian was from that vehicle.

There is no word on age or identity of the victim.



The eastbound lane were closed for the investigation but have since been reopened.

 

