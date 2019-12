Send this page to someone via email

Jeremy Reitman, the CEO of Montreal-based womenswear company Reitmans, has died.

The company announced the news on Sunday.

He was the grandson of Reitmans’ founders, Herman and Sarah Reitman.

The company operates 587 stores across Canada under five separate banners, including Reitmans, Penningtons and Addition Elle.

