Weather warning in effect for greater Montreal on Monday

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the greater Montreal region on Monday and into Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on Sunday saying the heavy snowfall is expected to begin on Monday afternoon and continue through to Tuesday afternoon.

The alert warns that rapidly accumulating snow could make driving and travel over some locations difficult.

This comes after freezing rain covered the streets of Montreal on Friday, followed by mild temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

