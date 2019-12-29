Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather Warning

Weather warning in effect for greater Montreal on Monday

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted December 29, 2019 5:17 pm
Updated December 29, 2019 5:40 pm
The alert warns that rapid accumulating snow could make driving and travel over some locations difficult.
The alert warns that rapid accumulating snow could make driving and travel over some locations difficult. Dana Matheson / Global News

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the greater Montreal region on Monday and into Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on Sunday saying the heavy snowfall is expected to begin on Monday afternoon and continue through to Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Green Christmas makes way for white New Year’s in Montreal

The alert warns that rapidly accumulating snow could make driving and travel over some locations difficult.

This comes after freezing rain covered the streets of Montreal on Friday, followed by mild temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

Mild weather brings freezing rain to Montreal
Mild weather brings freezing rain to Montreal
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowEnvironment CanadaMontrealSnowfallMontreal weatherWeather Warningmontreal snowMontreal SnowstormQuebec SnowQuebec snowstorm
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.