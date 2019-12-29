Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man confesses to killing family member in Inkster Gardens homicide: Winnipeg police

By Global News
Posted December 29, 2019 12:27 pm
Updated December 29, 2019 12:59 pm
Police are still on scene investigating after the city's 44th homicide. .
Police are still on scene investigating after the city's 44th homicide. . Global News

A man went to the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters and told officers he killed a family member Friday, police say.

Shortly after 4:20 p.m. on Friday, a 911 caller reported finding an injured man at a home on the 100 block of Highwater Path.

When emergency services arrived, they found a man dead.

He had been stabbed earlier in the day police believe.

READ MORE: Man slain in Winnipeg’s 44th homicide in 2019

Police have identified the victim as 54-year-old Reynaldo Ramirez.

Millies Anthony Ramirez, a 31-year-old man, is charged with second-degree murder.

Police wouldn’t confirm how the two are related but did say they lived in the same home, the one where the crime happened.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators have a pretty good idea of what happened in the residence, but they don’t have a great idea of why it happened. That’s something that will form part of the investigation,” Cst. Jay Murray said.

“It’s an unfortunate incident. You feel for the family that’s lost at least one family member and depending on how you look at it a second family member too. I think right now you feel for the family.”

This was a record-breaking year for homicides in Winnipeg, this one marking the 44th in the city.

“It’s been a challenging year. This year has taken a toll in officers, not only in the homicide unit. Officers in our identification unit but every officer has seen an increased workload from general patrol and upwards. The best way to sum it up is that it’s been a challenging year.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideMurderwinnipegWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg murderManitoba murderWinnipeg Homicide Record
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.