Man confesses to killing family member in Inkster Gardens homicide: Winnipeg police

A man went to the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters and told officers he killed a family member Friday, police say.

Shortly after 4:20 p.m. on Friday, a 911 caller reported finding an injured man at a home on the 100 block of Highwater Path.

When emergency services arrived, they found a man dead.

He had been stabbed earlier in the day police believe.

Police have identified the victim as 54-year-old Reynaldo Ramirez.

Millies Anthony Ramirez, a 31-year-old man, is charged with second-degree murder.

Police wouldn’t confirm how the two are related but did say they lived in the same home, the one where the crime happened.

“Investigators have a pretty good idea of what happened in the residence, but they don’t have a great idea of why it happened. That’s something that will form part of the investigation,” Cst. Jay Murray said.

“It’s an unfortunate incident. You feel for the family that’s lost at least one family member and depending on how you look at it a second family member too. I think right now you feel for the family.”

This was a record-breaking year for homicides in Winnipeg, this one marking the 44th in the city.

“It’s been a challenging year. This year has taken a toll in officers, not only in the homicide unit. Officers in our identification unit but every officer has seen an increased workload from general patrol and upwards. The best way to sum it up is that it’s been a challenging year.”