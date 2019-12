Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery-in-progress call at a Pizza Pizza restaurant on Friday.

At approximately 11 p.m., police responded to the call from 3514 Joseph Howe Dr.

Police said the suspect had a weapon and obtained a small amount of crash before fleeing the area on foot.

The K9 unit assisted patrol members with the preliminary investigation, said police, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

