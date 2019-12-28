Menu

Okanagan Sleigh Ride

Armstrong farm keeps holiday magic alive with horse-drawn sleigh rides

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 9:18 pm
Hooves and sleigh bells: Ottercrest farms keeps holiday magic alive in Armstrong
Hooves trot on snow-covered trails at Ottercrest Farms, giving families the chance to make holiday memories in Armstrong, B.C.

It might even be more magical than waking up to fresh snow on Christmas morning.

A horse-drawn sleigh cruises through a winter wonderland at Ottercrest Farms in Armstrong, B.C., where families can make holiday memories that can last a lifetime.

“The connection between horses and people forever has been a really special bond,” said Kelly MacIntosh, event organizer.

READ MORE: Here are 10 ways to ring in 2020 throughout the Okanagan

“So when people can come out and see them up close and personal, and then have that experience on a real sleigh, that’s really special.”

READ MORE: UBCO prof serves up suggestions for sipping sensibly this holiday season

Standing near an open fire, sipping hot chocolate and nibbling on cookies, families are able to reconnect with nature and play in the snow.

On the weekend kids can go on a pony ride and pet animals after their tour around the farm. The sleigh rides will continue until Dec. 29. Tickets are available at ticketseller.ca 

