Canada

Woman seriously injured after being pinned by vehicle in downtown Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 5:22 pm
Updated December 28, 2019 5:35 pm
The scene of the collision Saturday afternoon.
The scene of the collision Saturday afternoon. Morganne Campbell / Global News

Toronto police say a woman was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in the city’s downtown core Saturday afternoon.

Police said crews were called to the intersection of Bay and Gerrard streets at 3:15 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said two vehicles collided in the area, forcing one of the vehicles off the road and causing it to strike the woman, pinning her against a building.

She was later rushed to a nearby trauma centre.

Police are continuing to investigate and as of Saturday evening had not said what may have led to the crash.

