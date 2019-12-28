Menu

Canada

Police issue warning to dog owners after meat with pills seen in west Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 4:31 pm
Updated December 28, 2019 4:33 pm
People are seen walking their dogs in the area on Saturday.
People are seen walking their dogs in the area on Saturday. Global News

Toronto police are urging dog owners in a part of the city’s west end to be cautious after officers say meat with pills and an unknown white substance was reported on several occasions.

Police said the meat was seen in the area of Palace Pier Court and Lake Shore Boulevard West where dogs are generally walked.

READ MORE: Police issue public safety alert after dogs ‘possibly being poisoned’ at Toronto park

Police issued the alert Saturday and said witnesses reported seeing the meat over the past three days.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were not able to find the substance themselves, but are still advising the public to be vigilant in case it is located and possibly harmful.

There have been no reports of dogs getting sick as a result of the substance.

Story continues below advertisement

