Police issue warning to dog owners after meat with pills seen in west Toronto

Toronto police are urging dog owners in a part of the city’s west end to be cautious after officers say meat with pills and an unknown white substance was reported on several occasions.
Police said the meat was seen in the area of Palace Pier Court and Lake Shore Boulevard West where dogs are generally walked.
Police issued the alert Saturday and said witnesses reported seeing the meat over the past three days.
A police spokesperson told Global News officers were not able to find the substance themselves, but are still advising the public to be vigilant in case it is located and possibly harmful.
There have been no reports of dogs getting sick as a result of the substance.
