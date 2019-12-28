Police issue warning to dog owners after meat with pills seen in west Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are urging dog owners in a part of the city’s west end to be cautious after officers say meat with pills and an unknown white substance was reported on several occasions.

Police said the meat was seen in the area of Palace Pier Court and Lake Shore Boulevard West where dogs are generally walked.

Police issued the alert Saturday and said witnesses reported seeing the meat over the past three days.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were not able to find the substance themselves, but are still advising the public to be vigilant in case it is located and possibly harmful.

There have been no reports of dogs getting sick as a result of the substance.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT:

Lake Shore Bl + Palace Pier Crt

– Over the past 3 days

– Ground meat found with pills inside

– Unknown white substance

– Meat left in an area dogs are walked

**Dog owners in the area advised to use caution*#GO2498204

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 28, 2019