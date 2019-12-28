Assiniboia RCMP looking for missing 74-year-old woman

The Assiniboia RCMP is asking the public for help in finding a missing 74-year-old woman.
Police are looking for Claudette Ferguson of Wood Mountain Lakota First Nation. She was last seen Friday at about 5 p.m. in Assiniboia.
Police say she was driving a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck with the Saskatchewan licence plate 881 LMF.
She is described as a First Nations woman, who is five-feet-one and has a thin build and white hair. It’s believed Ferguson is wearing a white winter jacket, black leggings and black winter boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at (306) 642-7110 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS