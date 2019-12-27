New housing facility, the Welcome Inn, set to open in Kelowna on New Year’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a joint effort by the government, local businesses and volunteers to get the new Welcome Inn facility up and running.

The Welcome Inn will be a wet housing facility, and will initially feature beds for 20 people.

The inn hopes to expand to 40 beds before long.

“Initially we will be adding 10 beds the first night, 10 the second night and we can go up to 40 with the support from the community, in terms of [getting] staff and volunteers,” said Tara Tschritter, co-lead of Welcome Inn.

According to the facility, more volunteers and staff are still needed to help run the facility.

The inn will be managed by Tara Tschritter, previous manager of Inn from the Cold, as well as Jason Siebenga from the Metro Community Church.

Siebenga says the support from the community has been amazing, but also hopes more business and volunteers can come out and play a role within the facility.

“A lot of times you see the negatives in the press and in [online] comments but we’ve really seen the heart of the community come out,” said Siebenga.

“We want to continue the call for volunteers and companies.”

Once a resident has a spot at the inn, they’ll be able to stay for an indefinite amount of time. The Welcome Inn hopes to provide these people in need with stability, while giving them access to services.

The facility is opening Jan. 1, 2020.

