Canada

Investigation underway after Northwood’s computer network affected by virus

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 2:59 pm
According to a news release, Northwood retirement home disconnected all affected systems before the virus could spread. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

An investigation is underway after a Halifax retirement home’s computer network was affected by a sophisticated virus.

According to a news release, Northwood retirement home disconnected all affected systems before the virus could spread.

Northwood community assistant Alyson Estey says there is no evidence that personal or private health information has been accessed.

Northwood president and CEO Janet Simm says they’re taking the matter “extremely seriously.”

“We are working closely with a number of our partners including the Nova Scotia Health Authority, the Department of Health and Wellness and cyber security experts,” Simm says.

“The matter has been reported to police and is currently being investigated.”

Northwood says with several computer systems being shut off, staff are now completing processes manually, causing home-care scheduling challenges.

“Client care and safety remain our top priority,” says Janet Simm. “We are prioritizing our home care clients to ensure there are minimal disruptions.”

Northwood says they will provide updates as they become available.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia Health AuthorityVirusCyberattacknorthwoodAlyson EsteyJanet Simmthe Department of Health and Wellness
