Operation Red Nose

Operation Red Nose needs more volunteers for New Year’s Eve in Winnipeg

By Malika Karim Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 4:03 pm
Updated December 27, 2019 4:51 pm
Operation Red Nose will pick you up during the holiday season and drive you and your vehicle home.
Operation Red Nose/Facebook

Operation Red Nose is in full swing this holiday season in Winnipeg, but say they need more drivers to get them through what’s expected to be a busy New Year’s Eve.

The volunteer run program provides a free ride service for those who are impaired, while also making sure their vehicles gets home safely as well. This year the team started their service on Nov. 29.

Annually New Year’s Eve is the busiest night of the year for the organization which needs around 150 volunteers to be able to answer requests in a timely manner.

READ MORE: Operation Red Nose can help you and your vehicle get home safe this holiday season

Operation Red Nose says as of Friday they’re still in need of 75 more drive team volunteers for the big night, Dec. 31.

In 2018, a total of 1,528 rides were given by Operation Red Nose in Winnipeg, and 230 of those rides were given on New Year’s Eve.

Those who are interested in volunteering with Operation Red Nose on New Year’s Eve can visit their website, call 204-794-7339, or email info@rednosewpg.ca for more information.

Operation Red Nose can help you and your vehicle get home safe this holiday season
Operation Red Nose can help you and your vehicle get home safe this holiday season
