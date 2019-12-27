Travis Scott releases ‘Jackboys’ compilation album featuring Offset, Rosalía

Send this page to someone via email

Travis Scott has released a new album, Jackboys, which is a compilation featuring artists from his record label Cactus Jack and others, including Offset, Quavo and Rosalía.

Scott teased the release of the album earlier this week on Twitter with a short trailer.

“Whole gang is delirious,” he wrote. “Jackboys pack this week? Shall the fans eat!!!!!! Unbuckle your seat belts.”

WHOLE GANG IS DELIRIOUS

JACKBOYS PACK THIS WEEK?

SHALL THE FANS EAT !!!!!!

UNBUCKLE UR SEAT BELTS 🌵🤯 pic.twitter.com/TCJDYcgWs1 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 24, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-song project features music from Sheck Wes, Offset, Quavo, Young Thug, Pop Smoke and Don Toliver.

It includes a remix to Scott’s Highest in the Room with Chicago rapper Lil Baby and Spanish singer Rosalía.

Rosalía, who won Album of the Year at this year’s Latin Grammys, posted about the remix on Twitter and Instagram.

I’m THe HIgheSt In ThE RoOOOoOm

HoPE I MaKe It OutTa Here — R O S A L Í A (@rosaliavt) December 27, 2019

Earlier this year, Scott revealed details about a remix of Highest in the Room to Zane Lowe in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope s–t and drop Highest in the Room and maybe put something around it,” Scott said. “I’m in no rush, frankly, but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album. But I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat… I’m gearing up for something special.

“All I can say is Jackboys is on the way,” he said in October.

Fans have been asking for a Scott and Rosalía collaboration for months since the Con Altura singer posted a photo with the rapper on Instagram in July.

READ MORE: 7 of the biggest celebrity feuds of 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Many fans of Scott took to Twitter (with mixed reviews) to discuss the 27-year-old rapper’s new project once it was released.

When #JACKBOYS dropped vs When I saw there was only 7 songs pic.twitter.com/u9akYXMZIc — ♛ (@angvll5) December 27, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Honestly, #JackBoys was so disappointing that I played #HunchoJack just to reset my ears. pic.twitter.com/EARUGUoeY0 — Sir Cosi of Brixton (@ComfyCosi) December 27, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Travis Scott and Don Toliver after recording WHAT TO DO? in the studio #TravisScott #JackBoys pic.twitter.com/YyizOcJM4K — Harsh Deep (@Deepplays1) December 27, 2019

I see that "7 SONGS" is trending because people are mad that Jack Boys doesn't have all of the 21 songs on this tracklist. This is the first pack and 7 songs were released. Do the math, 2 packs are left. #JACKBOYS pic.twitter.com/Jn9mT53WZn — Sean Bessette (@Sean_Bessette) December 27, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

When your happy #JackBoys dropped but it’s only 7 songs pic.twitter.com/CLwimAblG7 — Darneezy🤩 (@King_Sw00sh) December 27, 2019

Rosalia and Travis harmonizing together is everything I never knew I needed #JackBoys pic.twitter.com/Z9mtJTzHef — Kamii (@kamii_nicole15) December 27, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

we really got 21 mins not 21 songs 😭 #JACKBOYS pic.twitter.com/DM5tKNXWlJ — dean 🦂 (@ButlerTheBully) December 27, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Scott released his third studio album, Astroworld, in 2018 and released his Netflix documentary Look Mom I Can Fly in August.