Entertainment

Travis Scott releases ‘Jackboys’ compilation album featuring Offset, Rosalía

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 11:03 am
Rapper Travis Scott performs on the outdoor stage during Day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, Calif.
Rapper Travis Scott performs on the outdoor stage during Day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, Calif. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Travis Scott has released a new album, Jackboys, which is a compilation featuring artists from his record label Cactus Jack and others, including Offset, Quavo and Rosalía.

Scott teased the release of the album earlier this week on Twitter with a short trailer.

“Whole gang is delirious,” he wrote. “Jackboys pack this week? Shall the fans eat!!!!!! Unbuckle your seat belts.”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reportedly ‘taking some time’ apart

The seven-song project features music from Sheck Wes, Offset, Quavo, Young Thug, Pop Smoke and Don Toliver.

It includes a remix to Scott’s Highest in the Room with Chicago rapper Lil Baby and Spanish singer Rosalía.

Rosalía, who won Album of the Year at this year’s Latin Grammys, posted about the remix on Twitter and Instagram.

Earlier this year, Scott revealed details about a remix of Highest in the Room to Zane Lowe in an interview.

“I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope s–t and drop Highest in the Room and maybe put something around it,” Scott said. “I’m in no rush, frankly, but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album. But I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat… I’m gearing up for something special.

“All I can say is Jackboys is on the way,” he said in October.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott featured in Playboy fall issue

Fans have been asking for a Scott and Rosalía collaboration for months since the Con Altura singer posted a photo with the rapper on Instagram in July.

✨✨

READ MORE: 7 of the biggest celebrity feuds of 2019

Many fans of Scott took to Twitter (with mixed reviews) to discuss the 27-year-old rapper’s new project once it was released.

Scott released his third studio album, Astroworld, in 2018 and released his Netflix documentary Look Mom I Can Fly in August.

