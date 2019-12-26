Menu

Earthquake

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes near Iran nuclear plant, causes no damage: reports

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 26, 2019 11:55 pm
In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photo, a worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr.
In this Oct. 26, 2010 file photo, a worker rides a bicycle in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr. AP Photo/Mehr News Agency, Majid Asgaripour, File

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 struck near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant on Friday, and Iranian media said there were no immediate reports of damage.

“No reports have been received on any possible damage from the earthquake,” state television said.

The U.S. Geological Survey earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 5.1.

“No damage has been reported to us so far based on the checks by the Red Crescent Society, village councilors and officials in the area,” Jahangir Dehqan, the head of the provincial emergency department, told the semi-official news agency ISNA.

The quake was moderate, which can cause considerable damage, and was centered 53 km (33 km) east of Bushehr, a nuclear plant on Iran’s southern coast on the Gulf.

Story continues below advertisement

The quake was relatively shallow, only 38 km (23 miles) deep, which would have amplified the shaking.

© 2019 Reuters
