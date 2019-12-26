Here are 10 ways to ring in 2020 throughout the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

New Year’s Eve is rapidly approaching, and if you haven’t made plans for how to ring in 2020, below, in no particular order, are 10 events happening throughout the Okanagan.

Fireworks

A sparkling way to say goodbye to 2019 will be a free, family-friendly celebration featuring fireworks in downtown Kelowna.

The eighth annual New York New Years celebration will take place at Stuart Park and the Kelowna Community Theatre. Festivities begin at 6 p.m., with the fireworks display starting at 9 p.m.

Live musical performances will take place, along with activity stations for children. Food trucks will also be on site, along with free hot chocolate and giveaways.

Fireworks will also take place in Penticton at the Lakeside Resort.

Spend the night at Big White or SilverStar

Big White Ski Resort will be hosting a variety of New Year’s Eve activities, as will SilverStar Mountain Resort.

For more about Big White’s slate of events, including fireworks, click here.

For more about SilverStar, including the torchlight parade, click here.

Sleigh rides at O’Keefe Ranch

O’Keefe Ranch near Vernon will host sleigh rides on New Year’s Eve, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The rides are 15 minutes in length and will take visitors through the village at the historic ranch.

Tickets are $15.75 for ages three to 17 and $21 for 18 and up, but also include admission to the Mistletoe and Glow, which will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kelowna pub crawl

Want to visit multiple establishments in one night, without the worry of finding transportation? The 25th annual New Year’s Eve Extravaganza Pub Crawl may be your ticket.

The pub crawl promises to transport guests to four locations in buses with “epic” sound systems.

For more on the pub crawl, click here.

Rann Berry’s New Year’s Eve Gala

An eight-piece band will play hits from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna.

The doors open at 8 p.m., with dancing from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $129 and can be purchased here.

Bust a move in Rutland

The Rutland Centennial Hall will be hosting a rockin’ New Year’s Eve event. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the evening ending at 1 a.m.

For more, click here.

Ring in 2020 at a winery

Some wineries throughout the valley are hosting New Year’s Eve events. Prices and times vary per event.

Ring in 2020 at a pub

Many bistros, pubs and hotels throughout the valley are also hosting New Year’s Eve events. Below are a few.

New Year’s Eve trivia

The Creekside Pub and Grille in Kelowna will be hosting Tremendous Trivia’s third annual New Year’s Eve Party.

Tickets are $20, with organizers saying prizes will be awarded throughout the night. Teams are limited to eight people, with trivia beginning at 8 p.m.

Catch a junior hockey game.

If you’re sports-minded, a junior hockey game is an option — but only if you live near Chase or Revelstoke.

While the Okanagan and surrounding regions are home to many junior hockey teams, only two are in action that night, both from the KIJHL: the Revelstoke Grizzlies and Chase Heat.

The Heat will host the Kamloops Storm at the Art Holding Memorial Arena at 5 p.m., with the Grizzlies hosting the Columbia Valley Rockies at the Revelstoke Forum at 7 p.m.

