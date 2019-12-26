Environment Canada predicting possible snow flurries for the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is forecasting possible snowfall throughout the Okanagan for the next three days.

According to the national weather service, Thursday’s weather will be a mix of sun and clouds, along with a 40 per cent chance of late afternoon flurries and a high of 0 to 1 degrees.

The overnight low under cloudy skies will be -3, along with winds of up to 15 km/h and a wind chill of -5. If it does snow, approximately two centimetres is being projected.

In the South Okanagan, stronger winds are expected, 30 km/h gusting up to 50 km/h, which will drop the wind chill to -8.

For Friday, sun and clouds plus a 60 per cent chance of flurries are being predicted, along with a high of 0 C. The overnight low will drop to -7 C, though skies will be clear.

For Saturday, Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries. The high will be -2 C with the overnight low dropping slightly to -4 C under cloudy skies.

A webcam from SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon showing a beautiful day at higher elevations on Thursday, along with clouds blanketing the lower parts of the Okanagan Valley. SilverStar Mountain Resort

Sunshine will return Sunday, though it won’t last long, as the forecast is calling for possible snowfall Monday evening and throughout Tuesday, followed by possible rain on Jan. 1.

Elsewhere Thursday, a special weather statement for small snow accumulation was issued for the Fraser Valley.

“A front moving southward along the B.C. coast will meet a somewhat cool airmass in place over the Lower Mainland early this evening,” Environment Canada said in the statement.

“Initially, precipitation will be a mix of snow and rain and two to four centimetres can be expected over higher terrain and in the Fraser Valley. Up to five cm is forecast for the eastern Fraser Valley.”

Precipitation will transition to rain near midnight over Metro Vancouver, while it may remain as snow for the eastern Fraser Valley until Friday morning.

