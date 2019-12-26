25 people displaced by early morning blaze at Agnes Street apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty-five people were forced out of their homes after an early morning blaze at an apartment building on Agnes Street on Boxing Day.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says it received a call about the fire at a three-storey apartment complex in the 500 block of Agnes Street just before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 26.

When emergency crews arrived, the building was engulfed in smoke and flames. Firefighters entered the building but were forced to leave and launch a defensive attack on the exterior, as the building’s condition was quickly deteriorating.

All occupants of the building had self-evacuated, and firefighters found one cat and brought it to safety. Neighbouring homes were also evacuated as a precaution.

Paramedics assessed several people on scene but no one required transport to hospital. Officials say 25 people were displaced by the fire, and they are currently receiving support from the city’s social services team.

Crews remained on scene throughout the day extinguishing hotspots.

Fire crews remained on scene extinguishing hotspots hours after the blaze. Dan Turnbull / Global News

Emergency crews closed Sargent Avenue between Maryland and Toronto streets, and Agnes Street is blocked off between Sargent and Ellice Avenue. Officials say once the roads reopen, drivers should be careful in the area as the road is covered in ice from the water used to fight the flames.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.