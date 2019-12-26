Unit displaced after fire at Dartmouth apartment building on Christmas Day

Send this page to someone via email

Christmas Day celebrations were cut short on Wednesday after a fire broke out at a unit in a Dartmouth apartment building.

Halifax Fire and Emergency crews were called to the scene of the three-storey, 10-unit building at 50 Roleika Dr. at around 4 p.m.

According to fire officials, 40 firefighters responded to the scene.

The building was quickly evacuated and crews were able to smother the fire in roughly 14 minutes.

All of the tenants were allowed to return to their homes with the exception of the people who were living in the apartment where the fire began.

That apartment has been rendered uninhabitable as a result of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators remain on the scene Thursday afternoon as they work to determine the cause of the fire.