World

7 dead, 64 rescued after migrant boat capsizes in Turkey

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 26, 2019 9:33 am
Rescued migrants treated in hospital after boat sinks in Turkey’s Van Lake
WATCH ABOVE: Rescued migrants treated in hospital after boat sinks in Turkey's Van Lake

ANKARA, Turkey — A boat carrying migrants capsized in a lake in eastern Turkey on Thursday, killing seven people on board, officials said. At least 64 migrants were rescued.

The boat sank in Lake Van as it approached the town of Adilcevaz in Bitlis province, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement. It was carrying migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

READ MORE: More than 100 missing after migrant boat capsizes off Libyan coast

Five of the migrants were found dead in the lake while two others died in a hospital, the statement said.

Turkey is a main crossing point for migrants trying to reach Europe.

It was not immediately clear why the migrants were travelling on a boat and not by road. The lake is close to Iran but lies within Turkey’s borders.

READ MORE: Migrant detention centre bombed in Libya gradually being emptied, UN says

The statement said the rescued migrants were taken to the hospital and shelters around Bitlis.

Gendarmerie forces, emergency teams and divers were pressing ahead with search-and-rescue operations, the statement said, adding that authorities had launched a formal investigation into the incident.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Turkeymigrant boatmigrant boat capsizesAdilcevaz turkeyLake Vanmigrant boat capsizes turkey
