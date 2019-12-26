Century-old cross stolen from church altar in N.S. returned: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a century-old cross that had been stolen from the Trinity Anglican Church altar in Digby, N.S., has been turned in.

Sgt. Andrew Joyce of the RCMP says a woman brought the cross back to the church Tuesday evening.

Joyce says the cross, which is more than 100 years old and is made of brass with a jewel embedded in its centre, was not damaged.

He adds no arrests have been made and police are investigating.

Digby RCMP previously said the break-in at the church occurred between noon on Dec. 23 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 24.

The Trinity Anglican Church, built in 1878 and located about 230 kilometres west of Halifax, was designated a National Historic Site in 1990.

