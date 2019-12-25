Brazilian president Bolsonaro says he suffered partial memory loss after fall

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday night that he briefly lost his memory after falling at his presidential residence in Brasilia, the capital, earlier this week.

2:30 Bolsonaro-backed highway targets heart of Amazon Bolsonaro-backed highway targets heart of Amazon

The president’s office disclosed on Monday that Bolsonaro, 64, had suffered a fall and was taken to a hospital Monday night for a brain scan, which detected no abnormalities.

Bolsonaro spent the night in the hospital and was discharged on Tuesday.

“I had partial memory loss. This morning I managed to recover a lot of stuff,” Bolsonaro told the Band TV network Tuesday night. “Now I am fine. I did not know, for instance, what I had done in the previous day.”

READ MORE: Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized after fall

Story continues below advertisement

Since September 2018, Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries because of a knife attack he suffered during the election campaign.

Recently, the right-wing president also journalists he potentially had skin cancer, but a biopsy ruled out the disease.

1:22 Brazil’s former leader attends rally following release from prison Brazil’s former leader attends rally following release from prison