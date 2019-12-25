Menu

World

Brazilian president Bolsonaro says he suffered partial memory loss after fall

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 25, 2019 10:04 am
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday night that he briefly lost his memory after falling at his presidential residence in Brasilia, the capital, earlier this week.

READ MORE: Police officers granted Christmas presidential pardons from Brazil’s Bolsonaro

The president’s office disclosed on Monday that Bolsonaro, 64, had suffered a fall and was taken to a hospital Monday night for a brain scan, which detected no abnormalities.

Bolsonaro spent the night in the hospital and was discharged on Tuesday.

“I had partial memory loss. This morning I managed to recover a lot of stuff,” Bolsonaro told the Band TV network Tuesday night. “Now I am fine. I did not know, for instance, what I had done in the previous day.”

READ MORE: Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized after fall

Since September 2018, Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries because of a knife attack he suffered during the election campaign.

Recently, the right-wing president also journalists he potentially had skin cancer, but a biopsy ruled out the disease.

