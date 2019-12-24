Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Michael Bloomberg cuts ties with company using prisoners for presidential campaign calls

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE The Associated Press
Posted December 24, 2019 8:23 pm
Bloomberg running for U.S. president
WATCH: Bloomberg running for U.S. president

Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg cut ties with a contractor that used prisoners to make calls for his presidential campaign, he said in a statement Tuesday.

The former New York mayor said that his campaign was unaware of the arrangement until a reporter sought comment.

Earlier Tuesday, online news site The Intercept reported that Bloomberg’s campaign contracted a New Jersey-based call centre company that, in at least one instance, used Oklahoma inmates to make calls on behalf of the billionaire’s campaign.

READ MORE: He’s running: Michael Bloomberg launches election bid, joins 2020 race for president

“We only learned about this when the reporter called us, but as soon as we discovered which vendor’s subcontractor had done this, we immediately ended our relationship with the company and the people who hired them,” Bloomberg said in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do not support this practice and we are making sure our vendors more properly vet their subcontractors moving forward,” he said.

Bloomberg has come under fire from criminal justice reform advocates for his support for controversial tough-on-crime policies while mayor of New York.

He launched his presidential campaign with an apology for his embrace of stop-and-frisk policing tactics, which give police wide latitude to detain individuals suspected of committing a crime and have been found to be used disproportionately against minorities.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Michael BloombergBloombergMichael Bloomberg 2020Michael Bloomberg Presidential Campaigncampaign calls prisoners bloombergmichael bloomberg criminal justicemichael bloomberg democratic presidential candidatemichael bloomberg phone companyphone company using prisoners
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.