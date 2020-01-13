Talk to the Experts – Saturday Jan. 18

Saturday, Jan. 18:

Skinpossible

Join us Saturday at 11 a.m. on Talk to the Experts as Betty Jo Kaiser hosts Roberta Segar, certified laser specialist and owner of Skinpossible Laser and Light. It’s medical aesthetics today, a monthly program where you’ll learn about treatments that can get rid of fat, halt or reverse the effects of aging on skin and much more.

For men and women, Skinpossible has offers more non-surgical cosmetic solutions than any other clinic in Calgary. Taking care of your appearance isn’t vain, it’s smart! so join us for a fun and lively educational conversation.

Story continues below advertisement