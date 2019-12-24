Farm started by Yazidi refugees grows thousands of kilos of produce in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of Yazidi refugees are planting roots for a new home with a farming project in Manitoba.

They harvested more than 9,000 kilograms of produce this year, including cucumbers, zucchinis, potatoes and dozens of other vegetables and fruits.

The project was organized by Operation Ezra, a grassroots interfaith group in Winnipeg that has sponsored and supported refugees from the religious minority since they were targeted by Islamic State militants more than five years ago.

About 250 government-sponsored and more than 60 privately sponsored refugees now call Manitoba home.

Yazidi refugees sort vegetables in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michel Aziza

Nafiya Naso, a Yazidi resettlement co-ordinator, said the farming project helps the refugees feed their families and give back to the community.

She says the group has already been offered more donated land as well as tools, and is hoping to expand the farming project next year.

