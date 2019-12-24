Menu

Operation Ezra

Farm started by Yazidi refugees grows thousands of kilos of produce in Manitoba

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2019 2:51 pm
Yazidi refugees pose with some vegetables they grew in a handout photo. Hundreds of other Yazidi refugees, harvested more than 9,000 kilograms of produce this year as part of a special farming project in Manitoba. .
Yazidi refugees pose with some vegetables they grew in a handout photo. Hundreds of other Yazidi refugees, harvested more than 9,000 kilograms of produce this year as part of a special farming project in Manitoba. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michel Aziza

Hundreds of Yazidi refugees are planting roots for a new home with a farming project in Manitoba.

They harvested more than 9,000 kilograms of produce this year, including cucumbers, zucchinis, potatoes and dozens of other vegetables and fruits.

The project was organized by Operation Ezra, a grassroots interfaith group in Winnipeg that has sponsored and supported refugees from the religious minority since they were targeted by Islamic State militants more than five years ago.

About 250 government-sponsored and more than 60 privately sponsored refugees now call Manitoba home.

Yazidi refugees sort vegetables in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michel Aziza
Yazidi refugees sort vegetables in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michel Aziza

Nafiya Naso, a Yazidi resettlement co-ordinator, said the farming project helps the refugees feed their families and give back to the community.

She says the group has already been offered more donated land as well as tools, and is hoping to expand the farming project next year.

Translator for Yazidi family says it’s an ‘honour’ to take part in such a special moment
Translator for Yazidi family says it's an 'honour' to take part in such a special moment
© 2019 The Canadian Press
ManitobaRefugeesFarmingYazidiOperation EzraNafiya Naso
national skyline national skyline

