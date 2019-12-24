Menu

Crime

Man charged in ongoing Toronto abduction investigation, 1 suspect outstanding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2019 2:22 pm
Police have already arrested two men and two women in the ongoing probe, but are looking for another man.
Police have already arrested two men and two women in the ongoing probe, but are looking for another man. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they’ve made another arrest in an ongoing abduction investigation.

They say they have charged a 19-year-old man with kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement, robbery and assault along with credit card-related offences.

Police say a 21-year-old man was walking downtown in mid-November when he was approached by four individuals.

They allege one pulled out a stun gun while another choked and robbed him.

READ MORE: 3 arrested, 3 sought after man abducted and robbed near University of Toronto: police

Police allege they forced him to withdraw money from a bank machine and later took him to a motel where they held him until he raised his credit limit.

They say he was released after they emptied his bank account.

Police have already arrested two men and two women in the ongoing probe, but are looking for another man.

Story continues below advertisement

They also say they believe there may be other victims and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
