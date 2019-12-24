Menu

World

7 dead, including baby and young girl, after landslide crushes homes in Brazil

By David Biller The Associated Press
Posted December 24, 2019 1:04 pm
Updated December 24, 2019 1:05 pm
Brazil landslide kills seven gathered for Christmas
WATCH: Brazil landslide kills seven gathered for Christmas

A landslide in Brazil’s northeastern city of Recife on Tuesday caused two houses to collapse, killing seven people, according to local firefighters.

A young couple and their 2-month-old boy, as well as a 9-year-old girl and her grandmother, were among the dead, Brazilian media outlet G1 reported.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident before sunrise and pulled five bodies from the wreckage, then used sniffer dogs to find two additional bodies, according to a statement from the firefighters’ press office.

The cause of the landslide in the capital of Pernambuco state is yet to be determined.

Firefighters also rescued three injured people, according to the statement.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
