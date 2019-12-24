Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Trump says North Korea’s ‘Christmas gift’ could be a ‘beautiful vase’

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
Posted December 24, 2019 12:37 pm
Trump wonders if North Korea’s Christmas surprise is ‘a beautiful vase’
WATCH: Trump wonders if North Korea's Christmas surprise is 'a beautiful vase'

United States President Donald Trump said Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be planning to give him “a nice present” such as a “beautiful vase” for Christmas rather than a missile launch.

The president was asked what he will do if North Korea does conduct a long-range missile test.

READ MORE: North Korea says it conducted ‘crucial test’ at long-range rocket site

The North has threatened to take unspecified action if sanctions are not eased by the end of the year, and speculation has centred on the possibility of a new missile test, possibly of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.

The North has said that its “Christmas gift” to the United States will depend on Washington’s actions.

Trump on North Korea: if U.S. has to use military force, ‘we’ll do it’
Trump on North Korea: if U.S. has to use military force, ‘we’ll do it’

Trump, who is in Florida for the holidays, had just finished thanking service members from each branch of the military via satellite when he was asked about North Korea. He opted for a wait-and-see approach.

Story continues below advertisement

“Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test,” Trump said. “I may get a nice present from him. You don’t know. You never know.”

READ MORE: North Korea threatens to call Trump ‘dotard’ again, if he calls Kim Jong Un ‘rocket man’

Nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea have been stalled since a February summit between Trump and Kim fell apart.

A new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpNorth KoreaTrumpTrump North KoreaKim Jong Unorth korea christmas giftnorth korea christmas surprisenorth korea kim jong un christmas gifttrump kim jong u
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.