Canada

Nurses at Chartwell long-term care residence in London ratify new collective bargaining agreement

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 11:57 am
Registered nurses at the Chartwell London Long-Term Care Residence have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.
Registered nurses employed by Chartwell London Long-Term Care Residence have reached a new two-year collective bargaining agreement.

The new agreement includes wage increases, shift premium increases and additional paid bereavement time.

“We are happy with the increases that we were able to get for our members in this round of bargaining,” said Mary Ellen Alward with CLAC, the union representing registered nurses at the facility.

The Southwestern Ontario Health Care and Service Workers Union, CLAC Local 303, has represented the nurses since September 1992.

“Nursing in long-term care is a demanding job, both physically and mentally. Wage increases and other improvements are just one way to show these nurses that we value the work that they do,” Alward said.

Chartwell London Long-Term Care Residence, located in the city’s north end, has ninety-five beds.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
