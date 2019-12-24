Menu

World

Russia extends detention of Canadian-American Paul Whelan, accused of espionage

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 24, 2019 10:38 am
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Whelan family shows Paul Whelan in Iceland. Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov on Saturday Jan. 5, 2019, is brushing back suggestions that an American being held in Moscow on suspicion of spying could be exchanged for a Russian. Paul Whelan, who also holds Canadian, British and Irish citizenship was detained in late December. (Courtesy of the Whelan Family via AP).
A Moscow court on Tuesday extended the detention of the former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan until March 29 on espionage charges, Interfax news agency reported.

Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in December 2018 and accused of spying.

READ MORE: Detained American won’t be used as ‘pawn’ in diplomatic game, Russia says

Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman last week called for Russia to free Whelan.

Whelan was detained by agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28 last year.

Moscow says he was caught with a computer flash drive containing classified information. Whelan says he was set up in a sting and had thought the drive, given to him by a Russian acquaintance, contained holiday photos.

He has been held in pre-trial detention while investigators look into his case.

WATCH: Russia extends detention of ex-U.S. marine in Feb. 2019

Russia extends detention of ex-U.S. marine
© 2019 Reuters
