Man charged in seizure of 14.5 kg of fentanyl, Durham police say

A man from Richmond Hill, Ont., is facing charges in what police describe as the region’s second-largest fentanyl seizure.

They say they their investigation included searching five Toronto-area properties.

They say they found 14.5 kilograms of fentanyl, along with 2.8 kilograms of cocaine and 2.5 kilograms of crystal meth.

Police also found a loaded gun and $70,000 in cash.

The 41-year-old suspect is facing nine charges, including four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

