Crime

Man charged in seizure of 14.5 kg of fentanyl, Durham police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2019 3:38 pm
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser.
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man from Richmond Hill, Ont., is facing charges in what police describe as the region’s second-largest fentanyl seizure.

They say they their investigation included searching five Toronto-area properties.

READ MORE: Toronto doctor involved in fentanyl trafficking ring gets 12-year prison sentence

They say they found 14.5 kilograms of fentanyl, along with 2.8 kilograms of cocaine and 2.5 kilograms of crystal meth.

Police also found a loaded gun and $70,000 in cash.

The 41-year-old suspect is facing nine charges, including four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeFentanylDurham PoliceFentanyl bustDurham Police Fentanyl SeizureRichmond Hill Fentanyl
