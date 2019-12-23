Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Conservatives name new acting director as party grapples with Scheer fallout

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2019 12:58 pm
Scheer’s sudden resignation surprised Conservatives
WATCH: Scheer's sudden resignation surprised Conservatives

The director of fundraising for the federal Conservatives has taken over as acting director of the party as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the resignation of leader Andrew Scheer.

Jaime Girard was chosen late last week to replace Dustin Van Vugt, who left his job as executive director earlier this month over questions about party funds used for Scheer’s personal expenses.

READ MORE: Top Tories probing over $900K in Scheer office expenses

Van Vugt’s departure came on the heels of Scheer declaring he’ll resign as leader as soon as a new one is chosen, a vote that will take place in 2020.

Girard has been the party’s fundraising director for years and is the first woman chosen to run the party.

Reaction pours in from the west on Andrew Scheer’s resignation as Conservative leader
Reaction pours in from the west on Andrew Scheer’s resignation as Conservative leader

The decision to move her temporarily into the executive director role comes as the party tries to figure out how and when to run the leadership race.

Story continues below advertisement

A planned policy convention scheduled for April has now been punted to November with the leadership vote expected well before that.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Andrew ScheerConservative PartyConservative Party of CanadaAndrew Scheer ResignsScheer ResignsScheer Steps DownDustin van VugtJaime Girard
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.