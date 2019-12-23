Prince Charles gives Prince Philip health update: ‘When you get to that age things don’t work so well’

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Charles has spoken out about Prince Philip‘s health on Monday in the wake of the Duke of Edinburgh’s trip to the hospital.

Prince Charles was visiting the South Yorkshire, U.K., town of Fishlake on Friday after it suffered devastating floods earlier this year.

The village was evacuated in early November after the River Don burst its banks when a month’s worth of rain fell in 24 hours, BBC reports.

While there, Prince Charles spoke about Prince Philip’s hospital stay, telling media that he was “being looked after very well in hospital,” adding: “At the moment, that’s all we know.”

According to the Telegraph, a woman then asked: “Sir, how is your father?”

He responded: “All right. When you get to that age, things don’t work so well.”

The Duke of Edinburgh has spent a third night at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in London.

Buckingham Palace said his stay is related to a “preexisting condition.” The admission to hospital on Friday was reportedly planned as a “precautionary measure.”

The Queen remained in Sandringham as planned while Prince Philip was admitted. She stays on the estate throughout the holidays and receives other members of the Royal Family there, too.

She left the palace by train for Norfolk on Friday, while her husband went on to London. A royal reporter said Prince Philip walked into the hospital.

It’s still understood that the public will see the family attending church on Christmas Day, as they do every year.

Prince Philip was not in attendance last year.

The duke turned 98 in June and underwent a hip replacement in April 2018.

In January, the prince was involved in a dramatic car crash that flipped his vehicle and left one victim with a broken wrist.

It was announced in February that he wouldn’t be prosecuted after he gave up his licence.

