Videotron to buy Cable Amos, the northwest Quebec focused telecom provider

Videotron says it has reached a deal to buy northwest Quebec-focused Teledistribution Amos Inc., also known as Cable Amos, and its television and internet network.

Montreal-based Videotron says the acquisition will give residents in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region access to services including Helix, its new home entertainment and management platform.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Videotron, a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., says it had already planned to expand in the area but that the takeover will allow it to connect an even greater number of residents.

The region is also served by Bell Canada subsidiary Cablevision du Nord de Quebec inc.

Cable Amos management says the deal with Videotron will create healthy competition in the region, with the larger company is better positioned to respond to changes in the industry.

Videotron says the deal, which is subject to approval by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, should close in the spring of 2020.