Canada

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman posts video of himself reading mean tweets from 2019

By Malika Karim Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 9:10 am
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman. Amber McGuckin/Global News

The third edition of Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman’s “mean tweets” roundup has hit the internet, with Bowman poking a little fun at some rather unkind messages he’s received this year.

In a tweet posted on Dec. 23, Bowman reads out criticism and not-so-nice messages directed at him.

READ MORE: $100K granted to community groups for safety and crime prevention — Winnipeg mayor

From personal attacks to, at times, profanity-laced tweets, the mayor rolls with the punches and indulges in some self-deprecating responses.

Story continues below advertisement

Bowman ends the video by saying: “We don’t have to take ourselves too seriously all the time.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg, Regina mayors plan friendly wager ahead of big CFL clash

He also thanks those who have sent him mean tweets.

“Thanks for giving me a good chuckle and a laugh, even though I know it wasn’t intended,” the mayor says.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
