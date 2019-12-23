Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman posts video of himself reading mean tweets from 2019

Send this page to someone via email

The third edition of Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman’s “mean tweets” roundup has hit the internet, with Bowman poking a little fun at some rather unkind messages he’s received this year.

In a tweet posted on Dec. 23, Bowman reads out criticism and not-so-nice messages directed at him.

From personal attacks to, at times, profanity-laced tweets, the mayor rolls with the punches and indulges in some self-deprecating responses.

Mayor Brian Bowman reads mean tweets 3: Meaner, Harsher and Unfiltered. #meantweets #winnipeg pic.twitter.com/RpLLIj7SvG — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) December 23, 2019

Bowman ends the video by saying: “We don’t have to take ourselves too seriously all the time.”

He also thanks those who have sent him mean tweets.

“Thanks for giving me a good chuckle and a laugh, even though I know it wasn’t intended,” the mayor says.