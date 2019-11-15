Winnipeg, Regina mayors plan friendly wager ahead of big CFL clash

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s mayor has challenged his Regina counterpart to a friendly wager on the outcome of Sunday’s CFL Western Final between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Mayor Brian Bowman announced Friday that the mayor of the losing city will upload new Twitter and Facebook profile pictures – wearing the rival team’s jersey – within minutes after the game ends.

Whether the losing mayor ends up being Bowman or Regina’s Michael Fougere remains to be seen, but the profile pic will have to stay up for a full week.

Bowman and Fougere had a similar bet last season when the Bombers and Riders met in the semi-finals.

Following a 28-13 Bombers victory, the lights at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium were lit up in blue and gold.

Game on! Friendly wager on @CFL Western Final w/ Regina's @MayorFougere. Within 5 mins of the game ending losing Mayor (aka Mayor Fougere) will upload new Twitter & FB profile pic wearing other team's jersey…& leave up for 1 wk! Let’s Go @Wpg_BlueBombers! #ForTheW #WeWantTheCup pic.twitter.com/KLO24f7grU — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) November 15, 2019

