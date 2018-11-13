Regina stadium glows blue and gold after bet with Winnipeg mayor
Michael Fougere made good on his bet with Brian Bowman.
Fougere, mayor of Regina, had a friendly wager with his Winnipeg counterpart about the results of Sunday’s semi-final matchup between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
True to his word, Fougere lit up Regina’s Mosaic Stadium with blue and gold following the 23-18 Bombers victory, no doubt irritating the Riders’ famously die-hard fans.
“Thanks for being a good sport, Mayor,” said Bowman in a tweet Monday night. “#Ridernation has never looked better!”
The Bombers have advanced to the CFL’s West Final, travelling to Calgary this weekend to take on the Stampeders. The winner earns a Grey Cup berth.
