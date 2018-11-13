Regina stadium glows blue and gold after bet with Winnipeg mayor

Michael Fougere made good on his bet with Brian Bowman.

Fougere, mayor of Regina, had a friendly wager with his Winnipeg counterpart about the results of Sunday’s semi-final matchup between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

READ MORE: Winnipeg, Regina mayors trade barbs as pair make bright bet on Sunday’s CFL game

True to his word, Fougere lit up Regina’s Mosaic Stadium with blue and gold following the 23-18 Bombers victory, no doubt irritating the Riders’ famously die-hard fans.

.⁦@Mayor_Bowman⁩, I’ve honoured our bet! Here we have the best and most beautiful stadium in Canada even with the Bombers colours! All in good fun. Congrats on the win! pic.twitter.com/uROblugNxZ — Michael Fougere (@MayorFougere) November 13, 2018

“Thanks for being a good sport, Mayor,” said Bowman in a tweet Monday night. “#Ridernation has never looked better!”

Regina’s @MayorFougere has honoured our friendly wager tonight by lighting up the home of the @sskroughriders, Mosaic Stadium, in beautiful BLUE & GOLD. Thanks for being a good sport Mayor. #Ridernation has never looked better! 🇨🇦🏈 @CFL @Wpg_BlueBombers #ForTheW https://t.co/qOhMyy6UFv — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) November 13, 2018

The Bombers have advanced to the CFL’s West Final, travelling to Calgary this weekend to take on the Stampeders. The winner earns a Grey Cup berth.

WATCH: This Winnipeg Blue Bombers employee won’t retire until they win Grey Cup