Coquitlam RCMP

Police incident prompts closure of Mary Hill Bypass in Port Coquitlam

By Srushti Gangdev CKNW
Posted December 23, 2019 12:52 am
The Mary Hill Bypass was closed for several hours Sunday night due to a police incident.
Lee Brow / The Canadian Press

The Mary Hill Bypass in Port Coquitlam was closed off for several hours because of a police incident Sunday evening.

According to Drive BC, closures were in effect between Shaughnessy Street and Pitt River Road after 7 p.m. Drive BC advised commuters to find an alternate route.

Coquitlam RCMP couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

However, the Global 1 chopper captured video of a person being administered CPR on the pedestrian bypass. Witnesses told Global News there was a heavy police presence on scene, along with other emergency crews.

READ MORE: ‘Screaming like a banshee’: 1 man dead, 2 people in hospital after Port Coquitlam stabbing

BC Emergency Health Services said it dispatched two ambulances to the scene just before 5:45 p.m. Nobody was transported to hospital.

The closures are still in effect as of just before 10 p.m.

More to come…

 

