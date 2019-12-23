Police incident prompts closure of Mary Hill Bypass in Port Coquitlam

Send this page to someone via email

The Mary Hill Bypass in Port Coquitlam was closed off for several hours because of a police incident Sunday evening.

According to Drive BC, closures were in effect between Shaughnessy Street and Pitt River Road after 7 p.m. Drive BC advised commuters to find an alternate route.

Coquitlam RCMP couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

However, the Global 1 chopper captured video of a person being administered CPR on the pedestrian bypass. Witnesses told Global News there was a heavy police presence on scene, along with other emergency crews.

BC Emergency Health Services said it dispatched two ambulances to the scene just before 5:45 p.m. Nobody was transported to hospital.

The closures are still in effect as of just before 10 p.m.

More to come…