Police incident prompts closure of Mary Hill Bypass in Port Coquitlam

The Mary Hill Bypass in Port Coquitlam was closed off for several hours because of a police incident Sunday evening.
According to Drive BC, closures were in effect between Shaughnessy Street and Pitt River Road after 7 p.m. Drive BC advised commuters to find an alternate route.
Coquitlam RCMP couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
However, the Global 1 chopper captured video of a person being administered CPR on the pedestrian bypass. Witnesses told Global News there was a heavy police presence on scene, along with other emergency crews.
BC Emergency Health Services said it dispatched two ambulances to the scene just before 5:45 p.m. Nobody was transported to hospital.
The closures are still in effect as of just before 10 p.m.
More to come…
