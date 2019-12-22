Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Parkdale

Toronto police say a man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Parkdale Sunday morning.
Police said officers responded to a call for a pedestrian struck in the area of Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue at 11 a.m.
Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Queen Street is closed in both directions from Dunn Avenue to Lansdowne Avenue for the investigation.
