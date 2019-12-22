Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Parkdale

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto police say a man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Parkdale Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call for a pedestrian struck in the area of Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue at 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Toronto police attach bells to wallets in bid to prevent distraction thefts during holidays

Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Queen Street is closed in both directions from Dunn Avenue to Lansdowne Avenue for the investigation.

UPDATE – CLOSURE

Queen St W and Dunn Ave

Queen CLOSED in both directions from Dunn Ave to Lansdowne #GO2463440 ^cb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 22, 2019

Story continues below advertisement