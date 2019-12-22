Menu

Canada

Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Parkdale

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 22, 2019 11:40 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Parkdale Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call for a pedestrian struck in the area of Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue at 11 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Queen Street is closed in both directions from Dunn Avenue to Lansdowne Avenue for the investigation.

