Multiple people shot at residence in south Chicago: police

Multiple people were shot early Sunday at a house on Chicago‘s South Side, police said.

Details about the number of victims and the extent of injuries were not immediately available. Chicago police were to hold a press conference “regarding the multiple shooting victims” at 6 a.m. local time, tweeted Tom Ahern, the department’s deputy director for news affairs and communications.

Chief of Patrol Fred Waller will update the media regarding the multiple shooting victims from 57th and May at 6AM in the 7th District station. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/dPsA1f3dx1 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) December 22, 2019

Police said the shooting took place on 57th and May Streets. That location corresponds to a residential block near a park in Englewood.

A 57-year-old resident of the neighbourhood told the Chicago Tribune that he was woken up by at least five gunshots.

-More to come